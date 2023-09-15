Delhi-NCR: IMD predicts heavy rainfall with strong winds; issues 'impact' warning. Check full weather update

Delhi-NCR residents witnessed moderate rainfall and gusty winds on Friday morning, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department's weather forecast. The Met Office urged people to practice caution and stay prepared for adverse conditions during the morning hours.

According to the IMD weather forecast, Delhi-NCR will likely experience gusty winds of speed 50 to 70 kilometres per hour, with moderate rainfall, followed by occasional intense spells. A weather system coming from the northwest region of Uttar Pradesh is causing the bad weather. IMD also said the rainfall activity might continue until around 09:30 am on Friday and decline gradually.

The IMD bulletin stated, "Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over few places and gusty winds with speed of 50-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Gannaur, Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Meerut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Daurala, Bagpat, Khekra (UP)."

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Chandpur, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad (UP) during the next two hours," it further stated.

What will be the impact of the rains in Delhi-NCR?

IMD has suggested several measures to help residents stay safe from the heavy rainfall lashing Delhi-NCR and adjacent areas.

The heavy rainfall might lead to traffic congestion and create slippery roads. People travelling via roads must stay careful while driving and consider alternative routes if required.

The heavy showers might reduce visibility, which is a challenge for drivers. Use headlights and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles to ensure road safety.

The adverse weather conditions might affect routine outdoor activities and business operations. Authorities have advised people to stay indoors whenever possible.

The rainfall might cause damage to the plantations, horticulture, and standing crops. Farmers should take preventive measures to protect their crops.

If rainfall worsens, weak infrastructure, including kutcha houses, walls, and huts, might experience partial damage. Residents must stay cautious and seek safe shelter if necessary.

Roads might become impassable due to flooding caused by heavy rainfall. Residents must avoid driving through flooded areas and find alternative routes.

Avoiding unnecessary travel can prevent accidents and traffic jams. IMD has urged commuters to stay updated on traffic advisories issued by local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)