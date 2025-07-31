/Delhi-NCR earthquake drill: What, where, and how the NDMA’s disaster prep will unfold this week

A major earthquake preparedness exercise is being carried out this week across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), involving the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the Indian Army, and local authorities across three states.

When and where is the mock drill happening?

The full exercise is scheduled between July 29 and August 1. It will be held across 11 districts in Delhi, two districts in Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar, and six districts in Haryana.

NDMA member Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said, “We are conducting this Mock drill all over the National Capital Region… This means that two districts in UP and six districts in Haryana will also be active in this. Additionally, 11 districts in Delhi will participate.”

What will happen on each day?

• July 29 (Monday): The exercise began with a symposium at the Manekshaw Centre, where disaster response strategies were discussed by participating agencies.

• July 30 (Tuesday): A tabletop exercise will be held, where district representatives will be given simulated disaster scenarios. “They will be given situations, and it will be seen how they respond,” Lt Gen Hasnain told ANI.

• August 1 (Thursday): A real-time on-ground mock drill will take place in all the participating districts. “On August 1, the same tabletop exercise will be put into practice on the ground,” he added.

What disasters are being simulated?

The focus will be on two hazards:

• Earthquakes

• Chemical accidents

Lt Gen Hasnain said, “We should be prepared for every situation. For the first time, an initiative has also come from the Army to a large extent.”

Why now? A spike in recent tremors

This drill comes after a series of mild earthquakes shook the Delhi-NCR region earlier in July.

• On July 11, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Jhajjar in Haryana, following a 4.4 magnitude quake the previous day.

• On July 17 and 22, tremors of 3.3 and 3.2 were recorded in Rohtak and Faridabad.

The repeated tremors have raised concerns over the region’s disaster readiness, especially in densely populated urban zones.

What will authorities look for?

According to Lt Gen (Retd) Yogendra Dimri, Vice Chairman of the UP State Disaster Management Authority, “People’s behaviour during the exercise will help us understand the gaps and the next steps.” Officials hope the drills will help identify how quickly and effectively local systems can respond in case of a real disaster.

Will daily life be affected?