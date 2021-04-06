Delhi imposes night curfew till April 30 as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

A night curfew has been imposed in Delhi starting April 6 upto April 30 in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases which constitutes what many are calling the second-wave of infections in the country.

With immediate effect, a curfew would be put in place from 10 pm to 5 am to limit the spread of infection, the Delhi Government announced on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

On Monday, the country crossed the 100,000 daily infection mark for the first time since the pandemic began. Last year, a nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent mass transmission. Now, cases are rising again after the country witnessed a fall over the winter months.

On Monday, Delhi reported 3,548 new cases of COVID-19 along with 2,936 recoveries and 15 deaths. The national capital has recorded 6,79,962 cases so far, and currently has 14,589 active cases.

On Tuesday, India reported 96,982 new cases of coronavirus, as per data from the Union Health Ministry.

