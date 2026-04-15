/Delhi High Court orders Police to remove viral courtroom videos of Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi High Court has directed the Police to remove unauthorised video recordings showing former CM Arvind Kejriwal arguing before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the excise policy case. An official said that unauthorised recording of court proceedings is prohibited, according to the Bar & Bench.

As per the High Court’s rules on virtual hearings, recording or sharing such videos is not allowed. The official said action is being taken against individuals across social media platforms who uploaded these clips. The official also indicated that the court has taken similar measures in the past and has now taken cognisance of Kejriwal’s video as well.

"We have taken steps. It [Kejriwal video] is one of the videos. In the past, we have also taken action, and whenever such instances come to our knowledge, we write to them [law enforcement agencies] to take action," the official said.

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Previously, Arvind Kejriwal appeared in person before the Delhi High Court on April 13, arguing his application demanding the removal of Justice Sharma from the Delhi excise policy case. His argument video for more than an hour before the Court went viral on social media.

The excise policy case in 2022

The excise policy case dates back to 2022, when the CBI filed a First Information Report (FIR) alleging that the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-22 was altered to enable monopolisation and cartelisation of the liquor trade in the national capital. The case was initiated following a complaint by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on July 20, 2022.

The investigative agency confirmed that the Aam Aadmi Party and its leaders received kickbacks from liquor companies due to these changes. The Enforcement Directorate later filed a separate case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The CBI challenged the trial court’s order in the Delhi High Court, where the matter is currently being heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. On March 9, the court issued a notice and stayed the trial court’s direction seeking departmental action against the investigating CBI officer.