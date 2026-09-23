/Delhi govt approves ‘DURGA’ scheme, 1,300 pink e-autos for women, transgender persons

The Delhi government has approved the Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green E-Auto, or ‘DURGA’ scheme, aimed at providing women and transgender persons with safe, clean and dignified employment opportunities.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday. In the first phase, 1,300 pink electric autos will be allocated under the scheme.

The Chief Minister said the initiative will enable women and transgender persons to become owners and drivers of electric autos. It aims to create opportunities for dignified self-employment and livelihood while promoting women’s safety, greater participation of transgender persons in the transport sector, last-mile connectivity and clean and sustainable urban transport.

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Focus on economic empowerment and safe, inclusive transport

Rekha Gupta said the economic empowerment of women and transgender persons, along with safe transport, remains among the Delhi government’s priorities. She described the ‘DURGA’ scheme as an important step in this direction.

Under the scheme, women and transgender persons will be able to own and drive electric autos. The initiative will provide opportunities for dignified self-employment while helping make Delhi’s public transport system more accessible and inclusive.

The Chief Minister said women and transgender passengers, particularly during early morning and late evening hours, face challenges related to commuting and safety. The ‘DURGA’ scheme has been designed keeping these challenges in mind. It aims to promote safe transport while creating opportunities for dignified self-employment for women and transgender persons.

1,300 pink electric autos proposed in first phase

The first phase of the ‘DURGA’ scheme proposes registration of 1,300 pink electric autos. Of these, 1,170 electric autos will be allocated to women and 130 to transgender beneficiaries.

A maximum of 90 electric autos for women and up to 10 electric autos for transgender beneficiaries will be allocated in each revenue district. Applicants will be able to apply through a dedicated online portal created for the scheme. The benefits will be available to applicants who meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Women applicants must be between 20 and 40 years of age and must be residents of Delhi. They must have a valid voter identity card, an LMV driving licence and a PSV badge.

Women with more than three children will not be eligible for the scheme. The woman applicant or her family must not own any registered transport vehicle or three-wheeler. The family’s income in financial year 2025-26 must also not exceed Rs 5 lakh.

For transgender applicants, a valid transgender certificate issued by the office of the District Magistrate in Delhi will be mandatory. They must also be between 20 and 40 years of age, be residents of Delhi and have a valid voter identity card, LMV licence and PSV badge.

Scheme expected to create jobs in allied sectors

The e-autos provided under the ‘DURGA’ scheme will have a mandatory three-year lock-in period. During this period, the vehicles cannot be sold, transferred or disposed of in any other manner.

A special arrangement has also been proposed to integrate the scheme with the public transport network. The DMRC has stated that space for EV charging facilities has already been made available in the parking areas of 70 metro stations.

The scheme is also expected to create employment opportunities in allied sectors. The operation of around 1,300 e-autos will generate jobs in services such as repair workshops, servicing, charging and battery recycling. The socio-economic impact of the scheme will also be assessed from time to time.

‘DURGA’ e-autos to have distinct identity

Electric autos operating under the scheme will carry ‘DURGA’ branding and special identification features. This will make the vehicles easily identifiable and help strengthen passengers’ trust and confidence in them.

Along with creating employment opportunities for women and transgender persons, the scheme will also support Delhi’s goal of clean transport. Promoting electric vehicles will help strengthen an environmentally friendly and sustainable urban transport system.

The initiative is in line with the broader vision of sustainable urban transport in Delhi. It will also seek to strengthen last-mile connectivity while expanding opportunities for employment and economic empowerment.

A step towards a safer, greener and more inclusive Delhi

CM Rekha Gupta said the ‘DURGA’ e-auto scheme is an initiative towards making Delhi a safer, greener and more inclusive city. The scheme will seek to create new livelihood opportunities for women and transgender persons while strengthening last-mile connectivity.

It will bring together gender equality, economic empowerment and sustainable urban transport. Increasing the participation of women and transgender persons in the transport sector and providing them with opportunities for dignified self-employment is an important objective of the initiative.

Through the ‘DURGA’ scheme, the Delhi government aims to promote a transport system where safety, employment, inclusion and environment-friendly transport move forward together.