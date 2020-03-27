Delhi government to test all medic for coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal

Speaking about Delhi State's preparation to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the government will test all medical officials and health workers involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

The decision was taken by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday after a mohalla clinic worker tested positive for coronavirus.

"We will continue to conduct the test on doctors, paramedical staff who are engaged in treating COVID-19 patients," the chief minister said.

He said despite a Mohalla Clinic doctor and his family testing positive for coronavirus, the centres will not be closed and all precautions are being taken.

The Delhi government authorities have quarantined the worker and 800 others who came in contact with him.

The Delhi government has also arranged to serve lunch and dinner to the needy in 325 schools in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday amid reports of people going hungry without access to food during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

From Saturday, arrangements will be put in place to feed about four lakh people daily at different centres across Delhi, he said addressing the media.

