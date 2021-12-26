Delhi government imposes night curfew amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The Delhi government on Sunday announced night curfew to be imposed in India's capital from Monday due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

India's capital reported 290 COVID-19 and one death in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases in the capital stands at 1,103.

The night curfew in Delhi will be imposed from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am, the state government said.

Meanwhile, India's Karnataka state reported 348 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said 75 per cent of the eligible population has been administered with second dose of vaccine.

"Vaccination will start for kids from 15 to 18 years of age in the state from January 3," state health minister Dr Sudhakar K said

In Mumbai, there were 922 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths with the total number of infected cases rising to 7,71,112 and the death toll touching 16,370. The Maharashtra health department informed 31 new Omicron cases were detected on Sunday taking the total number of cases of the new variant in the state to 141.

India reported 6,987 new COVID-19 cases along with 162 deaths in the last 24 hours with active cases at 76,766. The total death toll due to the virus in the country has reached 4,79,682.

India's health ministry informed the total number of Omicron cases has now reached 422 and has spread to 17 states as Kerala reported 19 more cases of Omicron variant on Sunday.

