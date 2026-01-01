/Delhi ends 2025 on freezing note with coldest December day in six years

Delhi witnessed its coldest December day in six years on Wednesday, with 2025 ending on a sharp chill as the maximum temperature dropped to 14.2 degrees Celsius. As per data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city last saw a lower daytime temperature on December 31, 2019, when the maximum plunged to 9.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said the maximum temperature on Wednesday was 14.2 degrees Celsius, around 6.2 degrees below normal and the lowest recorded this season. The minimum temperature stood at 6.4 degrees Celsius, about 0.4 degrees below the seasonal average.

Third-lowest was on December 21

Earlier this month, the second-lowest maximum temperature was recorded on December 20 at 16.9 degrees Celsius, followed by December 19. The third-lowest was on December 21, when the maximum temperature reached 18.1 degrees Celsius.

"A cold day is declared when the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature remains about 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal," an IMD official said, news agency PTI reported.

"Cold day conditions are expected to continue on New Year's Day as well. There is a slight chance of very light and isolated rain over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) between Wednesday night and Thursday due to an induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana," said Mahesh Palawat of Skymet.

