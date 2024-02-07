India: Delhi Court summons CM Arvind Kejriwal after central probe agency ED's complaint

Arvind Kejriwal, chief minister of Delhi, was ordered on Wednesday (Feb 7) to appear before it on February 17. This comes after a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo for missing five consecutive summons in a case linked to a now-scrapped liquor excise policy case.

The central probe agency filed a second charge against Kejriwal on February 3 for failing to comply with its summons. It maintained that the Delhi CM is a public servant who cannot disobey government directions.

On the same day, Kejriwal had snubbed ED's fifth call, and before that, he had not responded to notices issued on January 31, January 19, December 21, and November 2.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra said, "Cognisance of the complaint has been taken, and a summons is being issued to him to appear on February 17."

The Delhi government had implemented the policy on November 17, 2021. It was, however, scrapped at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

According to the investigating agencies, the profit margins of wholesalers were increased from 5 per cent to 12 per cent under the new policy.

The agencies have alleged that the new policy resulted in cartelisation and those ineligible for liquor licences were favoured for monetary benefits.

However, the Delhi government has denied any wrongdoing and said the new policy would have led to an increase in Delhi's revenue share.

AAP has often slammed the ongoing probe, claiming that ED's actions are "politically motivated".The party has also complained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "sole aim... is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi government".