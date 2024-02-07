Cong orchestrating north-south divide, gave our land to enemies: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.

"I thank the President for her address (in the Parliament)," says Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks.

The PM then went on to train his guns on Congress, India’s biggest opposition party. Taking a swipe at Congress Rajya Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge for his ‘400 paar’ speech and referring to Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee's recent statement that the Congress may not cross 40 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, PM Modi said, “I pray that you keep 40 seats with you.”

Further attacking Congress, the Indian PM said the party's thoughts have become 'outdated'. He also accused the party of trying to create a “north-south divide” in the country.

Talking about history, PM Modi alleged how former Congress governments handed over large chunks of territories to enemies of the country. “Congress was aware of problems facing the country, it did nothing to resolve them,” Modi says in the Rajya Sabha.

He also quipped at the ongoing trend in Congress party of its leaders switching sides in the political season. “Cong does not have guarantee of its leaders and policies but is questioning Modi's guarantees,” Modi said.

The prime minister also attacked Congress's economic policies in his speech. "In the 10 years of Congress, the Indian economy was in fragile five. Congress government was known for policy paralysis. On the other hand, in our 10 years, India has been one of the top five economies. Our 10 years will be remembered for big and decisive decisions," the PM said.

He further added that Congress, in its greed of power, strangled the country's democracy. "...The Congress that, in its greed for power, openly strangled democracy, the Congress that dissolved democratically-elected governments overnight, the Congress that jailed the Constitutional decorum, the Congress that tried to lock up newspapers - that Congress has now acquired the habit to create narratives of breaking the country. This was not enough, now they are making statements about breaking the north and south. And this Congress is lecturing us on democracy and federalism," Modi said.

PM Modi said it was during Conrgess's rule that a narrative of an inferiority complex was peddled and 'made in foreign' was seen as a status symbol. "Congress spread the narrative, as a result of which people who believed in Indian culture and values ​​started being viewed with an inferiority complex...the world knows very well where it narrative was coming...'Made in Foreign' was made a status symbol. These people can never talk about 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'...In her address, the President addressed all of us in detail about the 4 largest castes. These 4 castes are –youth, women, poor and our food providers. We know that they have similar problems and dreams. The ways to solve the problems of these four categories are also similar..."