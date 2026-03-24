/Delhi court sentences Kashmir separatist Asiya Andrabi to life in terror case

A Delhi court on Tuesday (March 24) sentenced Kashmiri separatist and Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chief Asiya Andrabi to life imprisonment. The sentencing follows her conviction earlier this year for waging war against India and conspiring to commit terrorist acts.

Along with Andrabi, two of her close associates, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, were also awarded 30-year prison terms for their involvement in the same case.

Karkardooma Court Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh pronounced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments on the quantum of punishment. The NIA (National Investigation Agency) had pushed for the maximum penalty, arguing that Andrabi was involved in a deep-rooted conspiracy to destabilise India.

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The court noted that the convicts used social media and public platforms to incite hatred, glorify armed militancy, and advocate for the secession of Jammu and Kashmir to merge with Pakistan.

The case against the three women dates back to 2018, when the NIA registered an FIR alleging that the banned all-women outfit DeM was soliciting support from Pakistan-based terror entities. Investigations revealed that Andrabi was in regular contact with high-level Pakistani officials and designated global terrorists, including Hafiz Saeed.

The court noted that while the accused claimed to fight for self-determination, their actions were primarily aimed at promoting an armed uprising and establishing a religious caliphate, thereby posing a direct threat to the integrity of the nation.