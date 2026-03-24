/No SC status after conversion to religion other than Hinduism, Buddhism or Sikhism: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 24) approved the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, stating that once an individual converts to Christianity and actively practices and professes, they cannot be considered as a member of the Scheduled Caste community.

The Court ruled that individuals who follow religions other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism cannot be regarded as members of a Scheduled caste. It stated that conversion to any other religion leads to an immediate and complete loss of Scheduled Caste Status, according to a report by Live Law.

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The Court further observed that this position is clearly laid out in the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, where the restriction is absolute. It clarified that conversion to any religion not mentioned in Clause 3 of the Order results in the loss of Scheduled Caste status, regardless of a person’s birth background.

"No statutory benefit, protection or reservation or entitlement under the Constitution or enactment of Parliament or state legislature can be claimed by or extended to any person who, by operation of clause 3, is not deemed to be a member of the Scheduled Caste. This bar is absolute and admits no exception. A person can't simultaneously profess and practice a religion other than the one specified in clause 3 and claim membership of the Scheduled caste," the Court held.