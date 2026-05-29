/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes surprise visit to Rohini Sub-Registrar's office, orders immediate improvement of citizen facilities

The Delhi government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is taking several measures to improve the standard of living in the national capital. On Friday, the CM conducted a surprise inspection of the e-Sub Registrar Offices at Ambedkar Bhawan, Rohini.

During her visit, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued orders for immediate improvement of cleanliness and maintenance of citizen facilities in the area.

"Citizens deserve efficient, transparent and timely services. Delay, negligence and corruption have no place in public administration. The Delhi Government is committed to governance that delivers results on the ground," said the CM during her surprise inspection.

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Hygiene, menstrual awareness campaigns in schools

In another such step, the Delhi government is taking measures to improve sanitation standards in government schools across the city by maintaining clean toilets and creating awareness about the importance of good hygiene. It is also holding menstrual awareness campaigns for both boys and girls to make them at ease with the biological cycle that many still consider a taboo.

For this, Medical rooms and "menstruation corners" will be established in all schools, where sanitary napkins, underwear, and other essential supplies will be available. The process of installing vending machines in all school washrooms will also be expedited.

School-wise data of HPV vaccination will be collected and participation of children from government schools in the “Flight of Courage” programme will be made mandatory.