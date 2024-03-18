India: Delhi CM Kejriwal to skip ED summons in alleged Delhi Jal Board corruption case: AAP

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will skip the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), India’s premier financial intelligence agency, in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi Jal Board (DJB). AAP said the summons were “illegal", news agency ANI reported. The ED had asked Kejriwal to be present at its office on APJ Abdul Kalam Road on March 18 for interrogation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Atishi, a minister in the Delhi government, said the union government was following a ‘backup plan’ to arrest Kejriwal anyhow. "Nobody knows what this Delhi Jal Board (DJB) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls," said Delhi minister Atishi at a press conference on Sunday (Mar 17).

This comes as Kejriwal faces ED summons and court cases for alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal has so far skipped eight ED summons in the case, which the AAP says are ‘illegal and illegitimate’. The ED has now asked Kejriwal to appear in the case on March 21.

What is the DJB case?

In the DJB case, the investigating agency alleges that funds acquired through corruption in a contract awarded by the Delhi government's department were channelled as election funds to the AAP.

In February, the ED carried out raids at the residences of individuals, including Kejriwal's personal assistant, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, a former DJB member, a chartered accountant, and others, as part of this investigation.

The ED's case is founded on an FIR by another central agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging irregularities in the contract awarded to NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for a sum of Rs 38 crore ($4.6 million), despite the company not meeting the technical eligibility criteria.

The ED has arrested some individuals associated with the contract. However, the AAP has refuted the agency's claims as "false".

Satyendar Jain's bail rejected

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday (Mar 18) dismissed the regular bail of Satyendar Jain, an ex-minister in the Delhi government detained in a money laundering case.

The bench of justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal asked Jain, who is out on interim bail, to surrender forthwith.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.