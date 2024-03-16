Delhi court grants bail to CM Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate summons case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (Mar 16) appeared in a court in relation to the Enforcement Directorate summon case. The ED had approached the court after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader failed to appear before the economic intelligence agency for interrogation in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. #WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves from Rouse Avenue Court, after being granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh.



The CM appeared before the court following summons issued to him by the court on the basis of two ED complaints in connection with the case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court ACMM granted bail Kejriwal on a bail bond of INR 15,000 ($180) and a surety of ₹1 lakh ($1,200).

This came after a sessions court on Friday had refused to stay the ED summons against Kejriwal.

The ED had filed complaint against the CM for not complying with its summons. The agency had issued eight summons against the AAP leader but Kejriwal declared them ‘illegal’ and maintained he was not a party to the Excise Policy case.

The ED had first approached the court on February 3, a day after Kejriwal snubbed its fifth summon.

So far, Kejriwal has skipped summons issued by the ED on February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2 and December 22.

Delhi excise policy case

The case is based on alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy (2021-22) highlighted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an agency controlled by the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a chargesheet filed in the same case by ED, it was claimed that the AAP received kickbacks worth ₹45 crore generated via the policy for part of its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

Delhi government claimed the excise policy would revitalise the city's flagging liquor business and replace a sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders. It promised swankier stores and a better buying experience. The policy also offered discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor for the first time in Delhi.

Delhi’s two top ministers—Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh—are already facing judicial custody in the case.