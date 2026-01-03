/Delhi air quality improves but cold wave condition to hit city for next 3 days

Delhi finally got some clean air to breath after air quality improved to ‘poor’ category on Saturday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at around 7:00 AM was 222, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. Strong winds and favourable meteorological conditions are behind the improved air quality in Delhi and it adjoining areas like Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Following the improvement in air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday revoked GRAP Stage-3 curbs in the Delhi-NCR region.

What are the AQI categories?

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Major contributor: Transport pollution

Transport remains the largest contributor to Delhi’s pollution, responsible for 18.4% of emissions on Tuesday. It was followed by emissions from nearby industries (9.2%) and neighbouring cities, including Noida (8.2%), Ghaziabad (4.6%), Baghpat (6.2%), Panipat (3.3%), and Gurugram (2.9%). It is expected that transport emissions will account for 15.6% of the city’s pollution on Wednesday.

Cold wave forecast for Delhi-NCR

However, there is prediction of minimum temperature dropping further and settling around 6 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days, which is a drop of 2-3 degrees from the night temperature observed on Friday.

Now, the India Meteorological Department has forecast cold wave conditions in some parts of the city till January 6. A cold wave is declared when the night temperature drops below the average by 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.5 degrees Celsius.