/Delhi air pollution: All schools to run in hybrid mode till class 5

Amid the worsening air quality in the national capital, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, directed all schools on Tuesday (Nov 11) to conduct classes for students up to class 5 in hybrid mode. This came after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Stage 3.

The order was issued by Director of Education Veditha Reddy, IAS, citing the air quality of Delhi and NCR and the activation of Stage III (Severe) measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to the DoE circular (No. DE.23(28)/Sch.Br./2025/1004), all government, govt-aided, and Unaided recognised private Schools under DoE, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board will conduct classes in hybrid mode.

An order issued by the Directorate of Education said, “All heads of schools of government, government aided, unaided recognized private schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a hybrid mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders.”

The Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, said that GRAP 3 has been implemented and all safety measures have been taken for the same. Schools up to class 5 will follow a hybrid system, with both online and physical classes.