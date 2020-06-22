Defence Minister Rajnath Singh leaves for Russia; set to boost defence ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday left for Moscow on a three-day state visit to attend the 75th Victory Day Parade in Moscow that marks the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The defence minister will also hold talks on ways to further deepen India-Russia defence and strategic partnership during his visit.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar is also accompanying the minister.