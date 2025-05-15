Published: May 15, 2025, 07:10 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 07:10 IST

The visit on May 15 comes just five days after the ceasefire agreement brokered between India and Pakistan, highlighting its strategic importance.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir on May 15, 2025, 5 days after the ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

At Badami Bagh Cantonement, Rajnath Singh met the soldier and took stock of the Pakistani shells and debris being displayed there. India and Pakistan had been engaged in a confrontation along the western border. The Defence Minister paid respect to the deceased and their families in the four-day-long conflict.

"First of all, I would like to bow to the supreme sacrifice of the brave jawans while they fought terrorism and terrorists. I pay respect to their memory. I also pay respect to the innocent civilians who were killed in Pahalgam. I also salute the valour of the injured soldiers and pray to God that they may recover at the earliest," said the Defence Minister.

Mr Singh expressed his confidence in the strength of the Indian armed forces and the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, which guides the nation through the 'adverse situation'.

India had accelerated its efforts to counter terrorism in the Kashmir valley. In two encounters in the last 48 hours, four terrorists were killed.

At Badami Bagh Cantonment, Mr Singh lauded the strength and perseverance of Kashmiris," After Pahalgam attack, the manner in which the people of Jammu and Kashmir expressed their anger against Pakistan and terrorists - I also salute the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I am here to feel that energy which destroyed the enemies. The manner in which you destroyed Pakistani chowkis and bunkers across the border, I think the enemy will never be able to forget it."

He referred to Pakistan as a 'rogue nation' and questioned the international community whether nuclear weapons are safe with an 'irresponsible nation' like Pakistan. He requested the International Atomic Energy Agency to supervise the nuclear power of Pakistan.