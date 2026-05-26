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Days after Twisha Sharma case, Delhi newlywed dies by suicide; family alleges dowry harassment

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: May 26, 2026, 18:13 IST | Updated: May 26, 2026, 18:13 IST
Days after Twisha Sharma case, Delhi newlywed dies by suicide; family alleges dowry harassment

Representative image. Photograph: (ANI)

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A 25-year-old newlywed woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in Delhi's Mustafabad. Her family alleges that just a month after their love marriage, her husband and in-laws began severe mental harassment over demands for cash and gold.

Days after the Noida dowry death case, another incident occurred in Delhi’s Mustafabad area on Monday (May 25), where a 25-year-old newlywed woman reportedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a building. The family of the woman accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, according to police.


A preliminary inquiry disclosed that the woman had married the man of her choice nearly three months ago. The victim's family alleged that the husband and his family began demanding gold and cash around a month after the marriage, according to news agency PTI, citing police officials.


The family of the deceased woman alleged that she was continuously harassed mentally over their demands. This has resulted in her being under severe stress for the past few weeks, ultimately leading her to suicide. In response to the incident and initial findings, a legal action is being taken, and a further probe is underway, Police said.

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Twisha Sharma's dowry death case

The incident came after the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Bhopal sparked nationwide outrage and reignited debate over dowry practices in India. The case has drawn significant attention due to allegations of dowry harassment, along with mental and physical abuse. Her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, is currently in police custody.

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Twisha’s mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, has also been named as an accused. Sharma’s family has alleged evidence tampering and procedural lapses in the investigation, demanding scrutiny of phone records and other related material.


In another disturbing dowry-related case from Noida, 24-year-old Deepika allegedly jumped from the rooftop of her house after reportedly enduring days of torture and assault linked to dowry demands. Her family claimed she was repeatedly subjected to physical violence and mental harassment by her husband and in-laws, who were allegedly pressuring her for additional dowry.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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