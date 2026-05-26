/Days after Twisha Sharma case, Delhi newlywed dies by suicide; family alleges dowry harassment

Days after the Noida dowry death case, another incident occurred in Delhi’s Mustafabad area on Monday (May 25), where a 25-year-old newlywed woman reportedly died by suicide after jumping from the fourth floor of a building. The family of the woman accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, according to police.



A preliminary inquiry disclosed that the woman had married the man of her choice nearly three months ago. The victim's family alleged that the husband and his family began demanding gold and cash around a month after the marriage, according to news agency PTI, citing police officials.



The family of the deceased woman alleged that she was continuously harassed mentally over their demands. This has resulted in her being under severe stress for the past few weeks, ultimately leading her to suicide. In response to the incident and initial findings, a legal action is being taken, and a further probe is underway, Police said.

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Twisha Sharma's dowry death case

The incident came after the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma at her marital home in Bhopal sparked nationwide outrage and reignited debate over dowry practices in India. The case has drawn significant attention due to allegations of dowry harassment, along with mental and physical abuse. Her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, is currently in police custody.



Twisha’s mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, has also been named as an accused. Sharma’s family has alleged evidence tampering and procedural lapses in the investigation, demanding scrutiny of phone records and other related material.