Cyclone Michaung: At least five killed in Chennai amid heavy rains, flights halted

At least five people were killed city due to the heavy rains in separate incidents across Chennai, which is in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu, said the police on Monday (Dec 4).

The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm Michaung. It became a 'severe' cyclonic storm on Monday morning about 90 kilometres east-northeast of Chennai. Authorities have

The 'severe' cyclone is likely to make landfall on the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, on Tuesday morning. It is being monitored due to its destructive nature and potential impact.

Relief measures

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday evening that his government was taking all necessary measures on a war footing to provide relief measures.

He stated that relief measures in rain-affected regions are being implemented immediately, with various department personnel, including police, fire, and rescue, being deployed in large numbers as a preventive mechanism.

In an official release, Stalin mentioned: "The government is taking all precautionary measures on a war-footing in response to heavy rainfall over the last two days due to Cyclone Michaung causing devastation in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts."

He added that the educational institutions, banks, and financial institutions have been granted holidays for Monday and Tuesday.

"Relief measures are being undertaken in the affected districts, with senior ministers, along with government officials, directly monitoring the situation," he added.

Watch: Red alert issued in 10 districts as cyclone approaches southern India × Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over cyclone 'Michaung' and assured all possible support from the Central government.

Shah took stock of the situation in these states in separate telephonic conversations with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Heavy rainfall warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5 in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5 in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The agency has said that light to moderate rainfall will lash at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, is expected on December 4 and 5.



Police in action.



Announcements in low lying areas of Adyar River.



Modes of transport disrupted in Chennai

In Chennai, public life has been severely affected due to heavy rains. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas were left inundated due to the persistent heavy rainfall.

Chennai's popular Marina Beach was flooded due to heavy downpours, and the roads from Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging.

The Chennai airfield will remain closed until 9:00 am (IST) on Tuesday. "Airfield closed for arrival and departure operations till 0900 hrs IST tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions", said the Chennai airport authority in a post on 'X'.