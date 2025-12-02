/Cyclone Ditwah impact to last until Wednesday in Chennai

Defying all forecasts, Cyclone Ditwah(its remnants) continues to linger parallel to the Chennai coast for well over 24 hours, as of Tuesday, 2ndDecember, bringing intense rainfall. While the Cyclone's major impact and resultant rainfall was predicted to impact Chennai and adjoining districts till Sunday, the weather system proved the forecast wrong. Instead, it yielded minimal rainfall on Sunday, and dumped up to 26cms of rainfall in parts of Chennai city and adjoining regions between Monday and Tuesday.

The latest forecast suggests that heavy rain is likely to continue in Chennai and adjoining districts until Wednesday. Schools and colleges are shut in Chennai and adjoining districts on Tuesday, as authorities drew flak for failing to predict the rains on Monday and not declaring a holiday on a day of intense rainfall. For Monday, there was no rainfall warning issued for Chennai and its adjoining districts. However, as the rains picked up unexpectedly, authorities issued an initial alert for heavy rainfall and then upgraded it to an extremely heavy rainfall alert.

In the bygone weekend, forecasts had suggested that Cyclone Ditwah had lost intensity as it travelled along the Tamil Nadu coast, towards Chennai. However, the weather system remaining near-parallel to the Chennai coast and virtually stationary in the region has thrown a surprise.

While Ditwah had weakened from a cyclone to a Deep Depression and Depression over the last 24 hours, the remnants of the system continue to yield significant amount of rainfall in Chennai and adjoining districts. The minimum distance of the Centre of the depression from North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 25kms, said the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD).

It is very likely to continue to move slowly southwestwards towards the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts and maintain its intensity of depression until Tuesday evening, said the IMD forecast. The system could weaken into a well-marked low pressure area by Wednesday, IMD added.

The remnants of Cyclone Ditwah is lying close to Chennai coast over the last 24hours and has brought extreme rains to parts of Chennai and Tiruvallur districts. As long as it is parallel to the Chennai coast, rains will continue through the days, with a breaks, said a private weather blogger.