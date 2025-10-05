/Cuttack violence: Curfew imposed in parts of city, internet suspended; CM appeals for peace

A 36-hour curfew has been imposed in Odisha’s Cuttack amid violent clashes between two groups during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession. Hours before, the government had announced the suspension of internet and social media services for 24 hours in the city. As many as 25 police officials have been injured during the violence, which erupted on Friday (Oct 3) night.

The curfew will take effect in 13 police station areas, including Dargah Bazaar, Mangalabag, Cantonment, Purighat, Lal Bagh, Bidanasi, Markat Nagar, CDA Phase 2, Malgodam, Badambadi, Jagatpur, Bayalis Mouza, and Sadar.

In an official notice, the state government cited “false, provocative and inflammatory messages” being circulated on social media platforms as the reason for suspending internet services and social media platforms in the region.

In a notice, the State Home Department stated, “Messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other such media have the potential to be used by anti-social elements to circulate false, provocative, and inflammatory messages leading to disturbance of public order and peace in Cuttack.”

Meanwhile, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 12-hour Cuttack bandh on Monday. “Despite repeated requests, the police failed to control miscreants. We demand immediate action against negligent officials,” a VHP spokesperson said.

CM appeals for peace

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi appealed for peace and directed police to take strict measures against those involved in the violence.

“Cuttack is a thousand-year-old city — a unique symbol of brotherhood and communal harmony. However, in recent days, peace in the city has been disrupted due to the actions of some miscreants, causing inconvenience to the lives of ordinary citizens. The government is keeping a close watch on such mischief-mongers, and strict action will be taken against them as per law,” Majhi said in a statement.

“Communal harmony is non-negotiable. The culprits will face exemplary punishment,” he added.

Cuttack violence

Violence broke out in Cuttack on Friday (Oct 3) during the Durga idol immersion procession when a group of locals reportedly objected to loud music being played during the religious ceremony. The matter escalated quickly when the group allegedly began throwing stones and glass bottles at the crowd, injuring at least half a dozen people. Several vehicles and roadside stalls were also damaged amid the violence.

After a day of calm on Saturday (Oct 4), clashes broke out again in another area of Cuttack on Sunday (Oct 5), following which police resorted to using force to chase away the rioters.