Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul was sensational during his innings of 93 off 53 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday (Apr 10) in Bengaluru. Rahul's innings ensured that DC keep their unbeaten streak on as they won the match by six wickets.

Advertisment

It was, however, Rahul's celebration after winning the match which got everybody's attention. Needing one run to win, Rahul smashed a six in the 18th over to finish the match. He gestured to the pitch after the six and then to himself so to say 'this is his ground' and emulated to hoist the bat in the ground - like a warrior does with his sword after victory over the enemy.

Also Read - IPL 2025 | 'A young wicketkeeper leading the team...,' Gaikwad makes CHEEKY remark on Dhoni leading CSK for rest of season

The celebration stunned RCB's Tim David who was seen replicating with former RCB and ow DC player Faf du Plessis after the match. Have a look at the video:

Advertisment

Even Tim David was talking about KL Rahul's cold celebration 🥶🔥#KLRahul #RCBvsDC pic.twitter.com/yMALJqTXnf — Nitesh Sharma (@im_nitesh26) April 10, 2025

Rahul, who changed his team in IPL 2025 mega auction from LSG to DC, spoke about his innings after the match and said: "If I wanted to hit a big six, I knew what pockets to target, and keeping gave me a feeler for where other batters were dismissed and where they hit the sixes. Got lucky with the dropped catch. This is my ground, my home, know this (ground) better than anyone else."

Advertisment

RCB started well being put to bat first as Phil Salt and Virat Kohli added 61 runs in 3.4 over before a mix-up led to Salt being run out. Devdutt Padikkal and Kohli perished soon after as RCB were brought down to 91/4 inside 10 overs. They could never recover from that position. Had it not been for Tim David's unbeaten 37 off 20 balls - RCB's 163/7 would have not been possible.

During the chase, RCB once again showed some teeth and took three wickets inside powerplay for just 30 runs. After being reduced to 58/4 in 9th over, Rahul took charge of the innings with Tristan Stubbs who also scored 38 not out of 23 balls.

The duo added 111 unbeaten runs for the fifth wicket - the highest for DC in IPL history - going past JP Duminy and Ross Taylor's 110 as the match was over with 13 balls remaining.