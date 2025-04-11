CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing a return to winning ways as MS Dhoni takes charge of the side in absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Struggling for form and injuries, CSK will be looking to make the most of the home conditions before they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday. With several key players firing on all cylinders, the picks for the Dream11 team can be one to watch out for.

CSK vs KKR Match Preview

So far three matches at home, CSK have won only one match as they have suffered at home. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury also comes as a huge concern after he was ruled out for the rest of the season. On the other hand, KKR have lost three matches, finding it tough on the road.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Devon Conway

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shivam Dube

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Noor Ahmed, Vaibhav Arora

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

Friday's meeting between KKR and CSK will be the 31st between the franchises with the latter leading the way on 19 wins. KKR on the other hand have won 10 matches while there has been only one match that has ended without a result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is the MVP in a fantasy side. He will open the batting and is a quality off-spinner. Back him to get points from both departments.

2. Noor Ahmed

Leading the race for the purple cap, Noor Ahmed will be an easy pick for the captain's role. He has been in rich vein of the form for CSK this season.

3. Andre Russell

A good choice as an all-rounder, Russell's ability to win the matches single-handedly could play a pivotal role in being picked in the squad.

CSK vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Team Analysis

CSK: Chennai Super Kings have really struggled so far in this edition. They suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings in the previous match and are ninth in the points table with one win and four losses in five matches. This promises to be a closely fought game between these two sides.

KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders lost the previous match against Lucknow Super Giants by four runs. It was a thrilling chase where they scored 234 runs in pursuit of 238 posted by LSG and, in the end, fell short. They are sixth in the table with two wins and three losses in five matches.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is renowned for its batting-friendly conditions, where a quick outfield and short boundaries create the perfect setting for high-scoring encounters.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock,



Batters: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad



All-Rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Dubey, Rachin Ravindra



Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad



Match Prediction: Who Will Win CSK vs KKR?

Considering both KKR and CSK are in struggling for form, it is hard to predict the winner of the contest. However, we predict CSK to come good at home and win the match.

