Covid spike in India: THESE states are reporting rise in cases — Is your state on the list, check here

Once again Covid-19 cases are rising in India, with some of the states showing an upward graph. It comes after the cases were reported in Asian countries and cities including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, China

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu have reported the most active cases among Indian states.

Notably, there are a total of 257 active cases across the country. However, Kerala has the most number of active cases, 95.

Also read: Covid cases surge in Hong Kong, Singapore, and China. India ramps up vigil

According to the health ministry, mortality figures for the state are still being calculated.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, 56 Covid cases were reported, and in Tamil Nadu, 66 were reported.

Moreover, Covid infections were also reported in Puducherry, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Haryana, Karnataka, and West Bengal.

Also read: India says COVID situation 'under control' as global cases rise: Is the new variant more dangerous?

However, the upcoming cases have been mild, with no deaths reported. Since May 12, India has reported 164 new Covid cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's Covid-19 dashboard stated.

The health authorities have advised elderly people, pregnant women and people with pre-existing conditions to use preventive measures, like wearing masks.

Also read: COVID-19 virus reaches 8-year-old girl's brain, putting her in coma before killing her

New Variant— JN.1

The cause of this surge of Covid-19 cases in Asia is the JN.1 variant and its related descendants, which are subvariants of the Omicron lineage. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated JN.1 as a “variant of interest”, though not yet a “variant of concern”.

That suggests that authorities are closely monitoring the situation, but there's no conclusive evidence so far that it causes more severe illness like the other Omicron subvariants.

WATCH | New Covid-19 variant sparks alarm | What is the JN 1 variant causing the spike?