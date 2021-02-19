COVID-19 vaccinations in India crosses 1 crore mark; 97 deaths in last 24 hours

India on Friday reported 13,193 new coronavirus cases including 97 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to over 1,56,000.

Watch:

The country crossed the 1 crore vaccination mark with 1,01,88,007 people benefiting from the vaccines. The number of active COVID-19 cases reached 1,39,542 as the total number of cases shot up to 1,09,63,394.

India's health ministry had said earlier that no serious or severe case has been reported due to vaccination in the country.

In an address on Thursday, PM Modi had said: "Hope our region and the world focuses on rapid deployment of vaccines. We must maintain the same cooperative and collaborative spirit."

Meanwhile, India's national capital reported 130 new coronavirus cases along with two deaths taking the total number of cases to 6,37,445. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,053 with the death toll reaching 1,053.

Karnataka reported 406 new coronavirus cases, including six deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. The death toll in the state due to the virus has now reached 12,282 with 5,792 active cases currently.

Maharashtra which is the worst-hit state due to the virus reported 5,427 coronavirus cases along with 38 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 20,81,520.

The death toll in Maharashtra due to the virus has now reached 51,669. In Maharashtra's Yavatmal district restrictions have been imposed due to rising coronavirus cases, however, it is not a lockdown, the district collector said with schools and colleges to remain closed till February 28.