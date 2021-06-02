COVID-19 vaccination: Tips to follow before and after taking the jab

People all over the world are still learning how effective vaccinations are at preventing the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading to others, even if you don't have symptoms.

Early evidence suggests that vaccinations can help prevent COVID-19 from spreading among people who have no symptoms.

Vaccines are effective and safe. You may experience side effects as a result of the vaccine, but these are common and will pass in a few days.

Here are some of the tips from health experts about what to do before, during and after getting vaccinated for COVID-19:

Which one is the best vaccine among all 3 available in India?

Covisheild, Covaxin and the recently added Sputnik V are the vaccines available to Indians. All three are effective in both avoiding infection and preventing the disease from progressing to a severe stage. They avoid fatality in the long run for the elderly and those with comorbidities.

Who should not get the Covid vaccine?

According to the UNICEF, at present, people with the following health conditions should not receive a COVID-19 vaccine to avoid any possible adverse effects:

If you have a history of severe allergic reactions to any ingredients of a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are currently sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (although you can get vaccinated once you have recovered and your doctor has approved).



Before getting vaccinated, here are some tips to keep in mind

1: Register yourself for the jab on the Co-WIN portal and Aarogya Setu app

2: The vaccine should not be taken on an empty stomach. As you prepare for your immunisation, eat healthily.

3: Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

4: Alcohol use should be avoided because it can dehydrate you.

5: To feel your best on the day of your vaccination, get a good night's sleep.

Valuable tips that will help you after vaccination

Stay for monitoring:

Stay seated at the health centre for 15-30 minutes after your vaccination. Doctors will keep an eye on you for any immediate reactions. If you feel dizzy, nauseated, vomiting, or have an allergic response, please report it to the health workers.

Common side effects

As your body develops immunological defence, expect some side effects. These may go away in 1-2 days.

These side effects are:

Arm soreness at the injection site

Mild fever

Fatigue

Headaches

Muscle or joint aches

Chills

Diarrhoea

Sleeplessness



Which drug should be taken to minimise the adverse effects of this vaccine?

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, in case of minor adverse effects such as injection site pain, tenderness, malaise, pyrexia, etc., paracetamol may be used to alleviate the symptoms.