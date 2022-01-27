COVID-19 update: India reports marginal rise in cases; 573 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 2,86,384 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours with 573 fatalities.

The number of active cases stands at 22,02,472 with the daily positivity cases at over 19 per cent, the health ministry said.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 3,06,357, the ministry added.

On Wednesday the country had reported 2,85,914 coronavirus cases along with 665 deaths with the number of active cases at 22,23,018. The daily positivity cases in the country was over 16 per cent.

India's capital city Delhi reported 7,498 fresh coronavirus cases with 29 deaths on Wednesday, health officials said. The positivity rate in Delhi is at over 10 per cent with 38,315 active cases.

India's southern state of Kerala which has witnessed a surge in coronavirus in the third wave recorded 49,771 coronavirus cases with over 3,00,000 active cases.

There were 63 deaths in the state in 24 hours on Thursday. The death toll due to the virus has reached over 52,000 in the state.

