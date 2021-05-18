COVID-19: India reports 263,533 new cases, lowest in 28 days

Coronavirus infections in India have started declining. The daily COVID-19 cases has plunged by more than 100, 000– from over 400, 000 cases during end-April to less than 300, 000 cases today.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 263,533 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 28 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.



This is the second time since April 21 that the daily cases dropped below 300,000.

The number of people who recuperated from the novel coronavirus has also surged to 21.5 million, thereby taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 85.60 per cent.

The active cases further reduced to 33,53,765 comprising 13.29 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 85.60 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India crossed the grim milestone of 20 million on May 4.

India becomes the world`s second nation, after the United States, to pass the grim milestone. The country`s total caseload is now at 25.23 million, while the death toll is at 278,719, according to health ministry data.



According to the ICMR, 31,82,92,881 samples have been tested up to May 17 with 18,69,223 samples being tested on Monday.



