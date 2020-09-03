COVID-19: India records highest single day surge with over 83,000 cases

India recorded 83,883 coronavirus cases which is the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The country also recorded 1,043 deaths on Thursday.

The total death toll due to the virus in the country has climbed to 67,376 with number of cases rising to 38,53,407 including 8,15,538 active cases, the health ministry said.

In Telangana, there were 2,817 fresh coronavirus cases and ten deaths in the last 24 deaths taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,33,406 including 856 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 4,55,09,380 samples were tested on Wednesday.

In Jharkhand, there were 1,027 positive cases on Wednesday with the number of cases rising to 44,862 with 14,677 active cases.

In Goa, 636 new coronavirus cases were detected with the number of cases rising to 18,642 including 4,379 active cases.