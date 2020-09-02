COVID-19: India reports 78,357 cases, 1045 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 78,357 new coronavirus cases and 1045 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 66,333, the health ministry said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 37,69,524 which includes 8,01,282 active cases, the ministry added.

There are 29,019,09 patients who have been cured and discharged, it added.

Jharkhand health department said reported 2,064 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 43,833. There have been 428 fatalities due to the virus in the state with the number of active cases at 15,256.

In Andhra Pradesh there were 10,368 new coronavirus cases along with 84 deaths taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,139 including 1,01,210 active cases. The state has reported 4,053 deaths so far.

Andaman & Nicobar islands 28 new COVID-19 cases with the total number of cases rising to 3,160 with 400 active cases.

