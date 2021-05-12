COVID-19 in India: 3,48,421 fresh cases, 4205 deaths in last 24 hours

After setting new records with over 400,000 cases per day, the COVID-19 positive cases in India have remained below the four lakh mark this week. At the same time, the death toll continues to be a source of alarm.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 2,33,40,938.

The active cases have reduced to 37,04,099 comprising 15.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 83.04 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,93,82,642 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the two million mark on August 7, three mn on August 23, four mn on September 5 and five mn on September 16.

It went past six mn on September 28, seven mn on October 11, crossed eight mn on October 29, nine mn on November 20 and surpassed the 10 mn mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 20 mn on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 30,75,83,991 samples have been tested up to May 11 with 19,83,804 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 4,205 new fatalities include 793 from Maharashtra, 480 from Karnataka, 347 from Delhi, 301 from Uttar Pradesh, 298 from Tamil Nadu, 214 from Punjab, 199 from Chhattisgarh, 169 from Rajasthan, 144 from Haryana, 132 from West Bengal, 118 each from Gujarat and Uttarakhand, 108 from Andhra Pradesh and 103 from Jharkhand.

A total of 2,54,197 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 77,191 from Maharashtra, 20,010 from Delhi, 19,852 from Karnataka, 16,178 from Tamil Nadu, 16,043 from Uttar Pradesh, 12,593 from West Bengal, 10,941 from Chhattisgarh and 10,918 from Punjab.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies)