COVID-19: Death toll in Mumbai over 6,000; cases in West Bengal rise to over 60,000

Maharashtra which has been hit hardest due to coronavirus 7,924 cases and 227 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 3,83,723 including 1,47,592 active cases.

India's financial capital Mumbai reported 1,033 new coronavirus cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1,10,129.

The death toll in Mumbai due to the virus has risen to 6,129.

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported 2,112 new cases today with the number of COVID-19 cases rising to 60,830. The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 19,502 with the death toll rising to 1,411.

Gujarat which has been hit hard due to the virus reported 1,052 coronavirus cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 56,874 including 13,146 active cases. The death toll in the state due to the virus has risen to 2,348.

Goa reported 258 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 5119 including 1673 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 36.

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, Mansukh Mandviya minister of state for chemicals and fertilizers said that three bulk drug parks will be developed in the country in partnership with the states at Rs 3,000 crores and four medical device parks will also be developed with a government grant of Rs 100 crores for one park.