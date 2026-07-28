/'Cosmetic exercise': MEA slams PoK polls, says bid to legitimise 'illegal occupation'

India on Tuesday (July 28) criticised the legislative assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK), calling the exercise a "cosmetic" attempt by Islamabad to legitimise its "illegal occupation" of the region.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during the regular media briefing while referring to the ongoing protests in PoJK. He said the demonstrations reflected widespread public dissatisfaction over governance and economic conditions.

"The current cosmetic electoral exercise is nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to camouflage its illegal occupation and hide its grave human rights violations in the region. As we have stated earlier, the ongoing mass protest in PoJK, of which you are aware, is the direct consequence of economic exploitation, its denial of fundamental rights to the people and its administrative operations," he said.

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The region has witnessed a 52-day protest movement, with demonstrators demanding the release of detainees, the withdrawal of cases against protesters, and the acceptance of their broader demands.

Protesters have also alleged widespread electoral rigging, political interference and systematic suppression of democratic rights. The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) accused authorities of suppressing peaceful demonstrations and undermining the democratic process through alleged electoral irregularities.

Protesters also condemned indiscriminate firing by Pakistani forces on demonstrators in Rawalakot. Thousands of people were preparing to march towards Muzaffarabad after talks between the JAAC and authorities collapsed on Monday.

India hits back at Pakistan's claim over Indus Valley civilisation

India also criticised Pakistan's claim over the legacy of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

"A country which has been promoting cross-border terrorism, religious fundamentalism and violence for decades, cannot have any claim to any pluralistic cultural legacy. Their abysmal track record on the protection of minorities and their cultural rights makes such desperate attempts look even more phoney."

Regarding the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), New Delhi said India supports stronger regional cooperation and has worked towards that goal for several decades.

“India favours strong regional cooperation and has been working towards it for several decades. Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are responsible for stymying SAARC. After all, cooperation does require goodwill”

When asked about the extradition of an economic fugitive to India, the MEA said, "Legal proceedings are underway".

The MEA spokesperson also said an invitation has been extended to Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah to visit India.