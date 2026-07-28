Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala is no more. Weeks after she was turned away from the hospital and was found on the streets of Hyderabad, she breathed her last at Osmania General Hospital on Tuesday, July 28. She was 75. She reportedly suffered a heart attack.

Shyamala had been battling heart-related issues for some time. The news of her death comes over a month after she was reportedly found on the streets after she was abandoned by a cab driver. She was later admitted to RK Foundation.

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies, tributes pour in

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Pavala Shyamala, who worked in Telugu cinema and played supporting roles in several movies, had been facing severe financial hardship in recent years. While she had been away from the limelight for some time, her hardship came to light when she was found roaming on the streets after she was reportedly sent back from the hospital where she was not afford the bills.

In a statement released, the veteran actress was suffering from various health issues for some time and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. She breathed her last at 1:52 am on Tuesday.

''Doctors officially confirmed that she died after suffering a massive heart attack at 1:52 am on Tuesday," a spokesperson confirmed the actor's death in a statement.

"She had been suffering from severe health issues for some time and died while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors officially confirmed that she died after suffering a massive heart attack at 1:52 am on Tuesday," the statement added.

Soon after the news of her death broke, one user wrtoe,''RIP Pavala Shyamala garu. A legend who gave us countless laughs. Thank you for the unforgettable memories.'

Another user wrote,''Senior character artist Pavala #Shyamala Garu, who earned a special identity for herself with so many diverse roles, has passed away. Her performances in films like Andhra Vaala, Khadgam, Varsham, and Goolimar will be remembered forever.''

Pavala Shyamala was found on the streets