Coronavirus pandemic: Employee of private firm in Noida tests positive

An employee of a private firm in Noida, with a travel history to France and China, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

"One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for coronavirus.

He has a travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi," said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Anurag Bhargav.

The CMO said the person is currently undergoing treatment in Delhi. The state health department has also kept the company under watch.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 73 cases of the infection.