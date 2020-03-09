Coronavirus outbreak: IAF's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft to leave for Iran to bring back Indians

The Indian Air Force will be sending its C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft tonight to Iran to evacuate Indians stuck there due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The C-17 Globemaster aircraft had earlier taken medical supplies to China amid the coronavirus crisis and evacuated several Indian and foreigners.

Iran has been one of the countries worst hit by the virus with 43 new deaths from the novel coronavirus reported today taking the death toll to 237.

Tehran reported 1,945 cases, with the city of Qom being the second worst-hit with 712 confirmed cases.

Iran Air had earlier announced the suspension of all its flights to Europe until further notice as the virus spread nationwide.

According to reports, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had banned Iran Air aircraft from European airspace.

Sweden had announced temporary suspension of Iran Air flights after the advice of health officials who said the country was "not in control" of the coronavirus outbreak on its soil.