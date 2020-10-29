Coronavirus: India crosses grim milestone of 8 million cases; death toll climbs to 120,527

India on Thursday passed the grim milestone of eight million coronavirus cases as it records 49,881 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the government figures.

As per the latest data by the health ministry, the total number of cases climbed to 8,040,203 and death toll to 120,527 with 517 deaths in the span of 24 hours.

Also read | India: Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

As many as 7.3 million people have recovered from the deadly virus in the country, taking the recovery rate to about 91 per cent.

Also read | Coronavirus cases in India touching 80, 00000 although daily spike dips

India also has one of the lowest death rates globally and the number of new cases too has reduced in recent weeks, but experts have warned that the upcoming festival period and the arrival of winters could lead to a new surge.

New Delhi on Wednesday confirmed 5,000 new cases which are its highest-ever since the pandemic began.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also warned the population to remain taking precaution in the festival season to curb a second potential wave.

India currently has the second-highest caseload and ranks behind the United States which has seen over 9.1 million cases.

The US also has the most number of deaths also, 230,000 deaths and is followed by Brazil and India respectively.