India: Union Minister Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

File photo: Smriti Irani. Photograph:( Zee News Network )
Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19
Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She asked people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested at the earliest.
"It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here's me keeping it simple ? I've tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," Irani tweeted.
(More details awaited)