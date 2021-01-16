Coronavirus in India: 165,714 people vaccinated today, says health ministry

Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday said that 1,65,714 beneficiaries inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines till 5.30 pm across India on the first day.

A total of 16,755 vaccinators were also involved in the process across India, it said, adding that no case of post-vaccination hospitalisation was reported.

"Serum Institute of India produced COVISHIELD was supplied to all States/UTs, while Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN was supplied to 12 States. Total 3351 sessions held across the country with both the vaccines."

The government also said that COVID-19 vaccination drive was successful on Day 1. No case of post-vaccination hospitalisation reported so far.

"Since it was the first day of vaccination, a few issues came up- delay in uploading beneficiary list at some session sites and healthcare workers vaccinated though not scheduled for today's session," the government clarified in its press briefing. Resolutions provided for both the issues, it added.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

