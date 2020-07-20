Coronavirus: Confirmed cases rise to 11.1 lakh, death toll at 27,497

India's coronavirus cases tally crosses 11 lakh mark with highest single day spike of 40,425 new cases and 681 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the health ministry total cases stand at 11, 18,043 including 3, 90,459 active cases, 7, 00,087 cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll of India stands at 27,497. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at 62.6 percent.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients exceeds India's active caseload by 3,390459 as on Monday with 7 lakh people having recuperated from the disease so far, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 3,10,455 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,70,693) and Delhi (1,22,793).

Meanwhile, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University show more than 14 million cases worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of cases stood at 14,430,943, while the fatalities rose to 604,725, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.



(With inputs from agencies)