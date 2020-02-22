Coronavirus: China delays India's Wuhan evacuation plan, say sources 



China reportedly delaying granting clearance to Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster plane carrying relief supplies to China which will also bring back the remaining Indian nationals from Wuhan.

Sources have told WION that china is deliberately delaying granting clearance to the flight which will carry out evacuations in Wuhan.

India, which has already evacuated over 600 of its citizens from Wuhan, has been ready to send another flight to rescue its remaining nationals from the coronavirus epicentre.

While Beijing maintains that there is no delay, it has not yet given any official reason for the wait. The Indian flight was scheduled to leave for China on Friday, but couldn't due to the lack of permission.

Unlike the last time in which operations were carried out by civilian jets, this time around, India has sent a military aircraft.

February 17, New Delhi announced that it will send the IAF's largest plane to bring back all its nationals from Wuhan. The plane will also be carrying medical supplies.

Other nations including France are carrying out rescue operations in Wuhan.

The wait comes even as China said that it attached high importance to the lives and health of all foreign nationals in the country.