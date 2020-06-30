Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu surge ahead of Delhi as tally mounts to 90,167

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 count crossed the 90,000 mark with almost 4,000 new cases for the third back to back day on Tuesday and with 60 deaths.

Chennai recorded the most noteworthy single day increment of 2,393 cases and the rest of spread across the state.

While the State capital's aggregate portion of infection cases till date was 58,327, Tamil Nadu's count remained at 90,167.

India’s tally has risen from 548,318 to 566,840, an increase of 3.4%. The death toll has reached 16,893, with 418 fatalities in a day. India is the fourth-most-affected country by total cases, and eighth by death toll.

The net increase in active cases across India is 5,005, compared with 7,069 on Monday. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump inactive cases are Maharashtra (2,691), Tamil Nadu (1,675), Karnataka (910), Telangana (559), and Rajasthan (376).

With 13,099 new recoveries being reported, India’s recovery rate has improved marginally to 59.1%; death rate remains unchanged at 3%.

(With inputs from agencies)