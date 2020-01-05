Congress MLA threatens to resign after denied ministerial berth in Maharashtra

Enraged by his exclusion from the list of ministers from Maharashtra, Congress MLA from the Jalna Assembly seat, Kailash Goryantal stated that he will resign from the party along with his supporters.

"My supporters and I have decided to submit our resignation letters to the state party president. I have been elected as the MLA for the third time and I work for my people. Still, I have not been made a minister," Gorantyal told reporters.

"I will meet Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Balasaheb Thorat and submit my resignation from party posts. Party members of the Jalna Municipal Council, Zilla Parishad will also submit their resignations along with me," he added.

Gorantyal has won from the Jalna Assembly seat in 1999, 2009 and 2019 elections.

Earlier, reports of Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar offering to step down from his post in the Cabinet had also surfaced.

Sattar had, however, said that he would hold talks with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and accept the latter`s decision as final.