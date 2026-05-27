/Congo businessman, 3 contacts isolated in Ahmedabad over Ebola-like symptoms

A businessman from the Democratic Republic of Congo and three people who came in contact with him have been admitted to isolation wards in Ahmedabad after their samples were sent for Ebola testing, Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said on Wednesday.

The businessman, identified as 37-year-old Amuri Lokula, arrived in India from Congo earlier this month and first landed in Mumbai. He reportedly stayed there for five days before travelling to Silvassa and Daman. On May 22, he reached Vadodara.

On May 26, Lokula was admitted to a hospital in Vadodara after developing symptoms such as fever and a cold. Doctors later referred him to a government hospital in Ahmedabad after learning about his recent travel history to Congo, where Ebola cases have been reported.

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He is currently being kept in an isolation ward under medical observation, while test results are awaited.

The health minister said the patient’s condition was stable and his temperature remained under control. He added that the people linked to the patient were not showing any symptoms so far.

“Two other individuals who had accompanied him have also been admitted to isolated wards at SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure. Another person who came in contact with these individuals, has also been isolated,” the minister said.

The development comes days after a 28-year-old woman from Uganda was isolated in Bengaluru over suspected Ebola symptoms. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao later confirmed that she tested negative.

The woman had arrived from an Ebola-affected region and was shifted to the state-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru after reporting mild symptoms, including body aches.

The ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health Organisation on May 17.