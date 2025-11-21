/Commercial attaches, Chabahar, new air cargo routes: India and Afghanistan set to firm up trade ties

In a significant push, India and Afghanistan are rapidly expanding economic ties, unveiling a raft of new initiatives this week aimed at bypassing Pakistan’s closed borders and looking to new markets. During a five-day visit that began Wednesday, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, held talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada. The two sides agreed to establish trade attaché offices in New Delhi and Kabul, reactivate a dormant joint trade working group, and set up a new joint chamber of commerce.

“Vast opportunities for Indian investors in Afghanistan, and we have created an enabling environment to come and invest in Afghanistan,” Azizi told Indian business leaders at PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). “It will be a good opportunity to explore opportunities in the mining, industry, agriculture sector. Huge opportunities in Afghanistan.” He specifically invited investment in mining, pharmaceuticals, rice milling, and textiles. “We would like to develop Afghanistan and make Afghan industries self-sufficient,” he added. “Any trader, industrialist who wants to come, we will provide full support. We will give all possible facilities in Afghanistan.”

In a remarkable overture, Azizi extended an invitation to Afghanistan’s Sikh and Hindu communities to come back to the country and help rebuild it. “We invite them to come to Afghanistan, and they have to come, we fully support it,” he said.

The visit, the second by Afghanistan's Islamic Emirate govt to India in a month, comes as Kabul pivots sharply away from Pakistan. Ties have deteriorated after Pakistan launched an unprovoked attack on Kabul. Since then the Torkham border crossing remains closed. That has prompted Afghanistan to increase trade with Iran, India. Trade with Iran via the Chabahar port, developed with Indian assistance, has surged past $1.6 billion in the past six months, eclipsing volumes with Pakistan.

“Since the Pakistan border is closed, our seniors ordered us to look for new routes,” Azizi said. “Chabahar port should continue. We want the waiver for the Chabahar port project to continue. One side Pakistan closes the border, other side Americans put sanctions on the new route. That is why the sanction waiver should continue.” Among the concrete steps announced: the imminent launch of dedicated air cargo corridors linking Kabul with Delhi and Amritsar. Starting immediately, Afghan exports, primarily pomegranates, almonds, and saffron, will fly to Delhi for $1 per kilogram on Ariana Afghan Airlines cargo flights, while Indian imports to Afghanistan will cost just 80 cents per kilogram.

Other initiatives include establishing dry ports in Nimroz province, regular shipping lines from Chabahar, simplified customs at India’s Nhava Sheva port, faster business visas for Afghan traders, and joint investments in pharmaceuticals, cold storage, fruit processing, industrial parks, and small-enterprise centers. Both sides also pledged more trade exhibitions and business-to-business meetings.

The Afghan minister was particularly keen on Indian pharmaceutical investment, especially after Kabul announced earlier this month that medicines imported from Pakistan would no longer be cleared after a three-month grace period. “We would like investment in the pharma sector,” Azizi said. “Those who are exporting medicines to Afghanistan, they are welcomed. Those who would like to invest in Afghanistan, in the pharma sector, want to present in hospitals—we are at your disposal and full support.”