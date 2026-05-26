/CNG prices hiked once again: Here's how much you'll have to pay now

Delhi residents will now have to pay more for compressed natural gas (CNG) as prices were hiked again by Rs 2 per kg on Tuesday (May 26), pushing the rate to Rs 83.09 per kg in the national capital. In total, prices have been raised by Rs 6 in the last 11 days. The latest revision marks the fourth increase in just two weeks, raising concerns over the growing burden on commuters, auto-rickshaw drivers and public transport operators.

The CNG price hike also comes just a day after India announced an increase in prices of petrol and diesel by ₹2.61 per litre and ₹2.71 per litre respectively. The hikes are applicable with immediate effect across the country. The repeated hikes come against the backdrop of increase in global crude oil prices as the blockage of Strait of Hormuz continues. India had kept the retail prices of both petrol and diesel largely unchanged for almost four years before the recent revisions earlier this month.

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What is the current price of petrol and diesel?

With the latest revision, cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices this month are almost Rs 7.5 per litre. Petrol prices in major metro cities have risen sharply, with Delhi recording a new rate of Rs 102.12 per litre, Kolkata at Rs 113.51, Mumbai at Rs 111.21 and Chennai at Rs 107.77 per litre. Diesel prices have also increased across the country, with the new rates standing at Rs 95.20 per litre in Delhi, Rs 99.82 in Kolkata, Rs 97.83 in Mumbai and Rs 99.55 per litre in Chennai.

What Nirmala Sitharaman said about fuel prices?