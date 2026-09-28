/CM Vijay turns 'maternal uncle'; gifts TN government's gold ring scheme for newborns

Turning 'maternal uncle' for newborn kids across Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Vijay formally launched what his government calls the ‘Thaai Maaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam’ or ‘Maternal Uncle Gold ring scheme’ at the Rajaji government hospital in Madurai district. As part of the scheme, children born in Tamil Nadu government hospitals from June 22,2026 will be gifted 1 gram, 22-carat purity gold rings by the Tamil Nadu government. For availing this scheme, the mother of the baby would have to be a long-term resident of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the event in Madurai, Tamil Nadu's Health Minister Dr Arun Raj hailed Chief Minister Vijay as the ‘maternal uncle of every child born in Tamil Nadu’ and that 'this scheme is an expression of the chief minister's love for his sisters across Tamil Nadu'. The relationship between the maternal uncle and the baby is one that begins from the birth of the baby and continues to grow stronger as the child grows up. The maternal uncle will share his sister's joy during childbirth and thereafter protect the mother and baby with his love and care, the minister said.

Our CM's vision was to launch this scheme in Madurai, which is the cradle of Tamil and a city known for bravery and love. “On my 10th, our government assumed office. This gold ring scheme was announced on June 22, and a government order was put out the very next day and Rs 755 crore was allotted for it. In three months after its announcement, the scheme has been rolled out. Kids born from June 22this year will benefit from this scheme. Those born today onwards will get it while returning home from the government hospital,” minister Arun Raj added.

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Offering assurance about the quality and authenticity of the gold rings being distributed, the health minister said that the 1 gram, 22-carat gold rings would come with the BIS certification and each ring would have a serial number. Further, he said that the 1.28 lakh rings of the ordered total order of 4.41 lakh rings are ready. Tamil Nadu's Health Secretary Darez Ahamed added of nearly 7.8 lakh childbirths that take place annually in Tamil Nadu, 4.2 lakh take place in government hospitals.

"Please treat this as an invitation for the expecting mothers of Tamil Nadu to come and give birth in government hospitals. When the baby grows up, tell them that the Tamil Nadu government gave you a gold ring. This ring will be a lifelong bond between the child and the government," he added.