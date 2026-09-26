/CISF seizes 250 tonnes of Grade-9 coal near Phulbasia siding in Jharkhand

In an intelligence-led operation against coal theft and pilferage, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) seized nearly 250 tonnes of Grade-9 coal from an isolated location near Phulbasia Siding in Jharkhand. The operation was launched at nearly 11 am on September 23 after security forces received specific inputs about suspected illegal accumulation and storage of coal.



Following the intelligence inputs, a CISF team, supported by the Quick Reaction Team (QRT), acted quickly and raided the identified location, recovering nearly 250 tonnes of Grade-9 coal. Deputy Commandant Ajay Pandey headed the operation, assisted by Assistant Commandants Subhash Kumar and Harsh Lawaniya, under the supervision of Commandant Amir Kumar.



Primary inputs suggested that the suspected method of operation involved manually transporting coal from the siding area to remote locations away from the active mining and operational zones. Small quantities of coal were reportedly moved using makeshift bicycles fitted with four plastic-rope baskets, each capable of carrying roughly half a tonne of coal per trip.

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From these hidden storage points, the coal was reportedly meant to be transported from these isolated locations using larger commercial vehicles, such as heavy trucks and Hywas. The use of intermediate storage points and multiple stages of movement appears to have been designed to disguise the coal's transport and enable its eventual sale or distribution.

CISF's Zero Coal Leakage initiative

This seizure represents the CISF's first significant enforcement success since its official deployment in the CCL Magadh and Amrapali areas on September 19, 2026. The newly established CISF unit has been assigned the responsibility of tightening security, surveillance and enforcement measures against coal theft, pilferage, and unauthorised storage or transport.



The operation is important within the broader framework of the CISF's contribution to the government's Zero Coal Leakage initiative. Moving forward, the force is expected to maintain intelligence-driven surveillance and carry out raids at sites suspected of being utilised for illegal coal accumulation, storage, or transport.



CISF officials noted that similar operations will continue in the days ahead, with a particular emphasis on locating isolated storage points and dismantling the network through which stolen coal is gathered and later moved via large commercial vehicles.